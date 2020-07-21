All apartments in Mesa
1213 S Palo Verde St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

1213 S Palo Verde St

1213 South Palo Verde Street · No Longer Available
Location

1213 South Palo Verde Street, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Great location 3bd east Mesa home near 60 & 202 - Conveniently located on the south east corner of Sossaman and Southern, this 3 bedroom home will get you quick access to all the local amenties. Large lot with gated yard. Remodeled last year with all new floors.

Room Dimensions:
13'2" x 16' Family Room
13'4" x 11'5" Kitchen
10' x 7'9" Bedroom 1
11'2" x 22' Bedroom 2
13'2" x 11'5" Master Bedroom
11'2" x 11'6" Office/Den
10' x 5'4" Bathroom
22' x 11'3" Workshop
5'3" x 5'1" Laundry Room
19' x 3' Hallway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 S Palo Verde St have any available units?
1213 S Palo Verde St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1213 S Palo Verde St currently offering any rent specials?
1213 S Palo Verde St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 S Palo Verde St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 S Palo Verde St is pet friendly.
Does 1213 S Palo Verde St offer parking?
No, 1213 S Palo Verde St does not offer parking.
Does 1213 S Palo Verde St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 S Palo Verde St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 S Palo Verde St have a pool?
No, 1213 S Palo Verde St does not have a pool.
Does 1213 S Palo Verde St have accessible units?
No, 1213 S Palo Verde St does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 S Palo Verde St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 S Palo Verde St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 S Palo Verde St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 S Palo Verde St does not have units with air conditioning.
