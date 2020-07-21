1213 S Palo Verde St

Amenities
Great location 3bd east Mesa home near 60 & 202 - Conveniently located on the south east corner of Sossaman and Southern, this 3 bedroom home will get you quick access to all the local amenties. Large lot with gated yard. Remodeled last year with all new floors.
Room Dimensions:
13'2" x 16' Family Room
13'4" x 11'5" Kitchen
10' x 7'9" Bedroom 1
11'2" x 22' Bedroom 2
13'2" x 11'5" Master Bedroom
11'2" x 11'6" Office/Den
10' x 5'4" Bathroom
22' x 11'3" Workshop
5'3" x 5'1" Laundry Room
19' x 3' Hallway
(RLNE3416960)