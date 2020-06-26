Rent Calculator
120 S Lesueur
120 S Lesueur
120 South Lesueur
·
No Longer Available
Location
120 South Lesueur, Mesa, AZ 85204
Temple Historic District
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Historic district near downtown Mesa, 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Landscaping included. **No Smoking, No Pets**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 S Lesueur have any available units?
120 S Lesueur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 120 S Lesueur currently offering any rent specials?
120 S Lesueur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 S Lesueur pet-friendly?
No, 120 S Lesueur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 120 S Lesueur offer parking?
No, 120 S Lesueur does not offer parking.
Does 120 S Lesueur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 S Lesueur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 S Lesueur have a pool?
No, 120 S Lesueur does not have a pool.
Does 120 S Lesueur have accessible units?
No, 120 S Lesueur does not have accessible units.
Does 120 S Lesueur have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 S Lesueur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 S Lesueur have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 S Lesueur does not have units with air conditioning.
