All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1151 W Gary St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1151 W Gary St
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

1151 W Gary St

1151 West Gary Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Comite de Families en Accion
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1151 West Gary Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home has updated flooring and a gray neutral-toned paint throughout the house. The kitchen opens up to the family room that has a wood-burning fireplace. The backyard has grass and a shed for storage. $49 application fee per adult. 2% city rental tax. 1.9% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5440869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 W Gary St have any available units?
1151 W Gary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1151 W Gary St currently offering any rent specials?
1151 W Gary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 W Gary St pet-friendly?
No, 1151 W Gary St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1151 W Gary St offer parking?
No, 1151 W Gary St does not offer parking.
Does 1151 W Gary St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 W Gary St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 W Gary St have a pool?
No, 1151 W Gary St does not have a pool.
Does 1151 W Gary St have accessible units?
No, 1151 W Gary St does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 W Gary St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 W Gary St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 W Gary St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 W Gary St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College