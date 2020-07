Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH 3 BED/2BATH WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. EAT IN KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND A SMALL PANTRY. GREAT ROOM/DINING ROOM OPENS TO BACK YARD WITH LARGE COVERED PATIO. GATED PLAY POOL, PEBBLE SHEEN WITH SLIDE. READY FOR NEW TENANTS. NO CARPET IN THIS HOME. RENT INCLUDES RENTAL TAX BUT TENANT PAYS POOL SERVICE OF $80 MONTH