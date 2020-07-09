11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Formal Model Home! 5 bedrooms plus loft and 4.5 bathrooms. One bed and bath downstairs perfect for guests. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Open kitchen with upgraded appliances, gas cooktop, two ovens, wine/beverage refrigerator, huge pantry with 2nd refrigerator Large master suite with dual sinks, huge walk in shower and large walk in closet. Laundry upstairs. Large loft perfect for 2nd familyroom or kids movie/play room. Extended covered patio with outdoor funrniture to stay. UPGRADES GALORE! Just mintues to freeway for easy access. Refrigerator, new washer and dryer too!