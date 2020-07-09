All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue

11226 East Sandoval Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11226 East Sandoval Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Formal Model Home! 5 bedrooms plus loft and 4.5 bathrooms. One bed and bath downstairs perfect for guests. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Open kitchen with upgraded appliances, gas cooktop, two ovens, wine/beverage refrigerator, huge pantry with 2nd refrigerator Large master suite with dual sinks, huge walk in shower and large walk in closet. Laundry upstairs. Large loft perfect for 2nd familyroom or kids movie/play room. Extended covered patio with outdoor funrniture to stay. UPGRADES GALORE! Just mintues to freeway for easy access. Refrigerator, new washer and dryer too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue have any available units?
11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue have?
Some of 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11226 E SANDOVAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College