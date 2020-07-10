10840 E Catalina Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d3bf20012 ----

Enjoy life more in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home!



From the neutral paint, gorgeous tile floors, split floor plan, spacious kitchen to the low maintenance yard with a covered patio, living here will be enjoyable. Great open and functional floor plan. Other features you will surely love about the home include the upgraded walk- in shower in the master bathroom, built-ins in the living room, and spacious bedrooms.



Come take a look at this house before someone else snatches it up!



Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

2% MesaTPT tax

2% monthly admin fee

$300 pet fee-per pet (subject to owner approval)

Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent



Neighborhood Playground

Washer/Dryer In Unit