10840 E Catalina Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10840 E Catalina Ave

10840 East Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10840 East Catalina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d3bf20012 ----
Enjoy life more in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home!

From the neutral paint, gorgeous tile floors, split floor plan, spacious kitchen to the low maintenance yard with a covered patio, living here will be enjoyable. Great open and functional floor plan. Other features you will surely love about the home include the upgraded walk- in shower in the master bathroom, built-ins in the living room, and spacious bedrooms.

Come take a look at this house before someone else snatches it up!

Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
2% MesaTPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
$300 pet fee-per pet (subject to owner approval)
Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent

Neighborhood Playground
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10840 E Catalina Ave have any available units?
10840 E Catalina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10840 E Catalina Ave have?
Some of 10840 E Catalina Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10840 E Catalina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10840 E Catalina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10840 E Catalina Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10840 E Catalina Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10840 E Catalina Ave offer parking?
No, 10840 E Catalina Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10840 E Catalina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10840 E Catalina Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10840 E Catalina Ave have a pool?
No, 10840 E Catalina Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10840 E Catalina Ave have accessible units?
No, 10840 E Catalina Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10840 E Catalina Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10840 E Catalina Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

