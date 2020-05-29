10660 E PLATA Avenue

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 baths home, within walking distance to community park and easy access to shopping, restaurants the loop 202 and US60 and the home is in the Gilbert school district. This home features a front porch, great room, large eat-in kitchen, pantry, master bedroom, master bath, walk-in master closet, great room, dinning area, interior laundry area with cabinets, backyard covered patio and 2 car garage with cabinets and new garage door opener. Recent upgrades: Guest Bathroom and Master Bath new cabinets and granite counter tops and faucet and new light fixtures in 2016, new built-in microwave and oven/range 2017, cabinets install in laundry area 2016, garage door opener 2017. *** Tenant to pay 1.75% rent tax with rent. No Cats. Small dogs with approval. Deposit based on credit**