10660 E PLATA Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM

10660 E PLATA Avenue

10660 East Plata Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10660 East Plata Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Santa Rita Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 baths home, within walking distance to community park and easy access to shopping, restaurants the loop 202 and US60 and the home is in the Gilbert school district. This home features a front porch, great room, large eat-in kitchen, pantry, master bedroom, master bath, walk-in master closet, great room, dinning area, interior laundry area with cabinets, backyard covered patio and 2 car garage with cabinets and new garage door opener. Recent upgrades: Guest Bathroom and Master Bath new cabinets and granite counter tops and faucet and new light fixtures in 2016, new built-in microwave and oven/range 2017, cabinets install in laundry area 2016, garage door opener 2017. *** Tenant to pay 1.75% rent tax with rent. No Cats. Small dogs with approval. Deposit based on credit**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10660 E PLATA Avenue have any available units?
10660 E PLATA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10660 E PLATA Avenue have?
Some of 10660 E PLATA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10660 E PLATA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10660 E PLATA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10660 E PLATA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10660 E PLATA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10660 E PLATA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10660 E PLATA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10660 E PLATA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10660 E PLATA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10660 E PLATA Avenue have a pool?
No, 10660 E PLATA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10660 E PLATA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10660 E PLATA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10660 E PLATA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10660 E PLATA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
