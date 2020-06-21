1055 North Recker Road

Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5wYsMENeMvr
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Kitchen features new stove, range hood, dishwasher and garbage disposal! New water heater, tile, baseboards, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new granite counter tops, and fully refinished tiled bathrooms!
Refundable Security Deposit: $1495
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $350
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $350
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%
*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/12/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.