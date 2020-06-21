All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1055 North Recker Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1055 North Recker Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:41 PM

1055 North Recker Road

1055 North Recker Road · (480) 405-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1055 North Recker Road, Mesa, AZ 85205
Buckhorn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1271 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5wYsMENeMvr

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Kitchen features new stove, range hood, dishwasher and garbage disposal! New water heater, tile, baseboards, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new granite counter tops, and fully refinished tiled bathrooms!

Refundable Security Deposit: $1495
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $350
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $350
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/12/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 North Recker Road have any available units?
1055 North Recker Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 North Recker Road have?
Some of 1055 North Recker Road's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 North Recker Road currently offering any rent specials?
1055 North Recker Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 North Recker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 North Recker Road is pet friendly.
Does 1055 North Recker Road offer parking?
No, 1055 North Recker Road does not offer parking.
Does 1055 North Recker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 North Recker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 North Recker Road have a pool?
No, 1055 North Recker Road does not have a pool.
Does 1055 North Recker Road have accessible units?
No, 1055 North Recker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 North Recker Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 North Recker Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1055 North Recker Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity