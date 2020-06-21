1055 North Recker Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5wYsMENeMvr



Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Kitchen features new stove, range hood, dishwasher and garbage disposal! New water heater, tile, baseboards, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new granite counter tops, and fully refinished tiled bathrooms!



Refundable Security Deposit: $1495

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $350

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $350

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 2%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/12/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.