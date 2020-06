Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED. Venture to Coyote Landing and make this gorgeous home away from home yours! This 1107 square foot, 2 bedroom 2 bath, second floor condo has everything you need. Just bring your suitcase and utilize the community amenities included with your reservation. Or you can venture out to one of the nearby hiking trails and enjoy the scenic views of the valley! 10% Military discount offered just enter Military10 under the Promo code section while booking!The master bedroom features a king size bed and TV along with an en suite bathroom and a walk in closet. The second bedroom features a queen bed and TV along with a full bathroom just across the hall. Both bedrooms feature an extended cable package to insure you can watch your favorite shows and sporting events! The kitchen features updated appliances and a dining room table that extends to serve 6 people. A private washer and dryer are conveniently located in the condo next to the front door entry. With cable and Wi-Fi included and a private balcony to retreat to, you surely will enjoy this resort like condo!



This community offers a newly equipped fitness center as well as a heated sparkling pool! There is nearby golf and hiking as well as shopping and restaurants for you to enjoy. The condo is conveniently located next to the pool and fitness center and has plenty of parking nearby! This friendly community is located a mile from the freeway and is ready to become your next vacation destination! Book now and make this home away from home yours before its to late!