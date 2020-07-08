All apartments in Mesa
10045 E. Capri Ave
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

10045 E. Capri Ave

10045 East Capri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10045 East Capri Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gated Community Mesa - Cute 3 Bedroom in gated community for rent! Dramatic entry with vaulted ceiling. Formal living/dining room. Eat in kitchen overlooking family room. Split master bedroom. Master bath has double sinks and walk in closet. Powder room on first level for your guests to use. 2 car garage. Covered patio in back with perfect size backyard. Mesa Public School. Gated community offers a pool, basketball court, private streets, BBQ area. No Smoking. Dog may be allowed with approval and fee. Sorry No cats. www.rcpmaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2012612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10045 E. Capri Ave have any available units?
10045 E. Capri Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10045 E. Capri Ave have?
Some of 10045 E. Capri Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10045 E. Capri Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10045 E. Capri Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10045 E. Capri Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10045 E. Capri Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10045 E. Capri Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10045 E. Capri Ave offers parking.
Does 10045 E. Capri Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10045 E. Capri Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10045 E. Capri Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10045 E. Capri Ave has a pool.
Does 10045 E. Capri Ave have accessible units?
No, 10045 E. Capri Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10045 E. Capri Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10045 E. Capri Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

