10045 E. Capri Ave

Gated Community Mesa - Cute 3 Bedroom in gated community for rent! Dramatic entry with vaulted ceiling. Formal living/dining room. Eat in kitchen overlooking family room. Split master bedroom. Master bath has double sinks and walk in closet. Powder room on first level for your guests to use. 2 car garage. Covered patio in back with perfect size backyard. Mesa Public School. Gated community offers a pool, basketball court, private streets, BBQ area. No Smoking. Dog may be allowed with approval and fee. Sorry No cats. www.rcpmaz.com



(RLNE2012612)