Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:27 PM

10039 East Crescent Avenue

10039 East Crescent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10039 East Crescent Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice single level home in the Parkwood Ranch community! Home features a open floor plan which really feels bigger than its sqft. Nice backyard as well. Home is close to schools and shopping as well! This home will not last! Hurry and call today! AJ Smith at 480.586.2666 or email at aj@brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10039 East Crescent Avenue have any available units?
10039 East Crescent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 10039 East Crescent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10039 East Crescent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10039 East Crescent Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10039 East Crescent Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10039 East Crescent Avenue offer parking?
No, 10039 East Crescent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10039 East Crescent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10039 East Crescent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10039 East Crescent Avenue have a pool?
No, 10039 East Crescent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10039 East Crescent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10039 East Crescent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10039 East Crescent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10039 East Crescent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10039 East Crescent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10039 East Crescent Avenue has units with air conditioning.
