Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available for immediate move in! Well kept 3bed/2bath with 2 car garage offered in Marlborough Mesa. Pleasant two tone paint, plush carpet, upgraded ceiling fans, & large travertine like tile-all neutral colors! Separate dining, living, & family room. Double door entry to master suite w/ wood flooring. Plenty of storage throughout. Covered patio opens to large grassy backyard w/ lush mature landscaping. Close to shopping & freeways.