996 N 168th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range Property Amenities pet friendly

Less than 2 yr old SOLAR home in Goodyear! - This home is like new and has many features you'll love! Gorgeous flooring throughout and located in a newer subdivision with quick access to shopping and I-10. The kitchen has granite, SS appliances, and a GAS RANGE! Enjoy the benefits and savings of SOLAR (APS will remain in owner's name, tenant to reimburse owner for electricity monthly). This home as a small 4th bedroom located away from the other bedrooms which would also make a perfect office or den. Backs to a green belt / walking path. $10 mthly admin fee, $1400 secruity deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, 2.5% Goodyear Rental tax. $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. No cats. Tenant to provide proof of tenant insurance



