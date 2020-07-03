All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

996 N 168th Dr

996 North 168th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

996 North 168th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Less than 2 yr old SOLAR home in Goodyear! - This home is like new and has many features you'll love! Gorgeous flooring throughout and located in a newer subdivision with quick access to shopping and I-10. The kitchen has granite, SS appliances, and a GAS RANGE! Enjoy the benefits and savings of SOLAR (APS will remain in owner's name, tenant to reimburse owner for electricity monthly). This home as a small 4th bedroom located away from the other bedrooms which would also make a perfect office or den. Backs to a green belt / walking path. $10 mthly admin fee, $1400 secruity deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, 2.5% Goodyear Rental tax. $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. No cats. Tenant to provide proof of tenant insurance

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4445500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 N 168th Dr have any available units?
996 N 168th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 996 N 168th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
996 N 168th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 N 168th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 996 N 168th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 996 N 168th Dr offer parking?
No, 996 N 168th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 996 N 168th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 996 N 168th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 N 168th Dr have a pool?
No, 996 N 168th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 996 N 168th Dr have accessible units?
No, 996 N 168th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 996 N 168th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 996 N 168th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 996 N 168th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 996 N 168th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

