Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

970 S 176 Avenue

970 South 176th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

970 South 176th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
A MUST SEE IN CANYON TRAILS !! 1st Time Rental in Canyon Trails Unit 4 -offers Community Pool, Spa, Basketball, Volleyball, Fitness Center, Children's Playground! And so much more!! This 3bd 2 bath has lots of upgrades from flooring, cabinets to Stainless Steel Appliances! Gas Stove, Chef like kitchen with back splash and large kitchen island. Beautiful Back Yard, low maintenance as grass is turf. Purgola Patio covering, added for extra shading along with pavers around patio for extra room to enjoy this beautiful back yard setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 S 176 Avenue have any available units?
970 S 176 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 970 S 176 Avenue have?
Some of 970 S 176 Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 S 176 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
970 S 176 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 S 176 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 970 S 176 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 970 S 176 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 970 S 176 Avenue offers parking.
Does 970 S 176 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 S 176 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 S 176 Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 970 S 176 Avenue has a pool.
Does 970 S 176 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 970 S 176 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 970 S 176 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 S 176 Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 970 S 176 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 970 S 176 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
