742 N 166TH Lane

Home has been leased. Just waiting for contract to be signed by buyer.Stunning home in Goodyear! Neutral flooring and picture windows throughout. Living room has cozy tiled fireplace. Eat in kitchen is complete with center island, breakfast bar, a plethora of custom cabinets, and black appliances. Large loft upstairs! Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and picture window. Oversized backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today!