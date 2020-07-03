All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

5313 N 145TH Drive

5313 North 145th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5313 North 145th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85340

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
**Available March 16th, 2020 ** Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 bath w/casita with separate entry in desirable Palm Valley North. *Owned Solar* to help with those summer bills and a beautiful private pool w/spa! *Service Included*. All bedrooms with their own full bathrooms! 3, large multi-sliding glass doors for tons of natural light. Open Kitchen with huge Kitchen Island, plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops and butlers pantry. *All appliances included!*. 3 Car Tandem Garage & RV Gate! Regular landscape & pool service included. Too many beautiful details to list! (Tenant to pay a $200.00 non-refundable Admin Fee due with total move in costs. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 N 145TH Drive have any available units?
5313 N 145TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 5313 N 145TH Drive have?
Some of 5313 N 145TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 N 145TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5313 N 145TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 N 145TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5313 N 145TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5313 N 145TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5313 N 145TH Drive offers parking.
Does 5313 N 145TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 N 145TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 N 145TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5313 N 145TH Drive has a pool.
Does 5313 N 145TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5313 N 145TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 N 145TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 N 145TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5313 N 145TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5313 N 145TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

