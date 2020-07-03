5313 N 145TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

**Available March 16th, 2020 ** Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 bath w/casita with separate entry in desirable Palm Valley North. *Owned Solar* to help with those summer bills and a beautiful private pool w/spa! *Service Included*. All bedrooms with their own full bathrooms! 3, large multi-sliding glass doors for tons of natural light. Open Kitchen with huge Kitchen Island, plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops and butlers pantry. *All appliances included!*. 3 Car Tandem Garage & RV Gate! Regular landscape & pool service included. Too many beautiful details to list! (Tenant to pay a $200.00 non-refundable Admin Fee due with total move in costs. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animal