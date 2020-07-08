All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 4268 North 157th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
4268 North 157th Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:41 PM

4268 North 157th Avenue

4268 North 157th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4268 North 157th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Stop the Car! This Single-Level Three Bedroom,Plus a Den, Two Bathroom Palm Valley Rental Won't Last Long! Just Minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Interior Features Open Living Room, Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Island and Black Appliances, Spacious Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4268 North 157th Avenue have any available units?
4268 North 157th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 4268 North 157th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4268 North 157th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4268 North 157th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4268 North 157th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 4268 North 157th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4268 North 157th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4268 North 157th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4268 North 157th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4268 North 157th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4268 North 157th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4268 North 157th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4268 North 157th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4268 North 157th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4268 North 157th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4268 North 157th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4268 North 157th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College