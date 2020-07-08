4268 North 157th Avenue

Amenities

Stop the Car! This Single-Level Three Bedroom,Plus a Den, Two Bathroom Palm Valley Rental Won't Last Long! Just Minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Interior Features Open Living Room, Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Island and Black Appliances, Spacious Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.