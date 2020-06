Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities

Very Nice - Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath home for rent in Popular Palm Valley in Goodyear! This home features some beautiful designer touches throughout, Gas stove - heat and water heater. You will be sure to enjoy the savings of the Solar (included in monthly rent). Take a look at the fabulous Master Walk-in Shower. Tenant can purchase Community Rec Card for $340 annually.