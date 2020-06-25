3859 North 143rd Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan carpet

**New Marketing Photos Coming Soon- Brand New Carpet Just Installed, Neutral Two-Tone Interior Paint** Well Maintained Single-Level Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home with Private Pool in the Highly Desirable Sunrise at Wigwam Community. Just Minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond. Interior Features Spacious 2080 SQFT Floorplan with Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Island, Dual Entry Hall Bathroom, Ceiling Fans, Faux Wood Blinds, Spacious Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower and the list goes on. Exterior Features Covered Patios in both the Front and Rear Yards as well as the Private Swimming Pool ** Weekly Pool Service Included** $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 6/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.