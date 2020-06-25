All apartments in Goodyear
3859 North 143rd Lane

3859 North 143rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3859 North 143rd Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**New Marketing Photos Coming Soon- Brand New Carpet Just Installed, Neutral Two-Tone Interior Paint** Well Maintained Single-Level Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home with Private Pool in the Highly Desirable Sunrise at Wigwam Community. Just Minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond. Interior Features Spacious 2080 SQFT Floorplan with Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Island, Dual Entry Hall Bathroom, Ceiling Fans, Faux Wood Blinds, Spacious Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower and the list goes on. Exterior Features Covered Patios in both the Front and Rear Yards as well as the Private Swimming Pool ** Weekly Pool Service Included** $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 6/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3859 North 143rd Lane have any available units?
3859 North 143rd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 3859 North 143rd Lane have?
Some of 3859 North 143rd Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3859 North 143rd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3859 North 143rd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3859 North 143rd Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3859 North 143rd Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3859 North 143rd Lane offer parking?
No, 3859 North 143rd Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3859 North 143rd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3859 North 143rd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3859 North 143rd Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3859 North 143rd Lane has a pool.
Does 3859 North 143rd Lane have accessible units?
No, 3859 North 143rd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3859 North 143rd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3859 North 143rd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3859 North 143rd Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3859 North 143rd Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
