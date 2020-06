Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spectacular nice corner lot located in the desirable Sarival Village. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home has an open living floor plan with a centrally located kitchen with eat in nook. Over sized master bedroom with large bathroom. New carpet and paint for 2019! High demand Arizona swimming pool with pool service included. Contact us now!