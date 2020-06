3538 N 143RD Lane

Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT YOU'VE BEEN SEARCHING FOR NEAR THE WIGWAM AREA OF GOODYEAR. 9 FT CEILINGS GIVE A VERY SPACIOUS FEEL TO THIS WARM LAYOUT. FEATURES INCLUDE; CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM. BREAKFAST NOOK IN THE KITCHEN AREA, RECESSED LIGHTING, AND ALL MATCHING BLACK KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED. LARGE, GRASSY BACKYARD. COVERED BACK PATIO WITH NO REAR NEIGHBORS. MASTER SUITE FEATURES A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, BAY WINDOW, FULL BATHROOM COMPLETE WITH DUAL SINKS, ADJUSTABLE SHOWER FEATURE AND PRIVATE TOILET. BUILT IN CABINETRY IN THE GARAGE WITH WORK BENCH AREA. 1 BLOCK TO COMMUNITY PARK AND VERY CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND FREEWAY ACCESS. EXTREMELY WELL CARED FOR. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN. FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.