All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 3496 N Casper Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
3496 N Casper Dr
Last updated April 30 2019 at 11:14 PM

3496 N Casper Dr

3496 North Casper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3496 North Casper Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Active adult rental with fresh paint, brand new flooring, and ready for immediate move in! This stunning rental home in the premier 55+ Pebble Creek community is everything you’ve been searching for and so much more. Easy to clean laminate wood flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout perfectly complements your unique taste so you can move in and immediately start enjoying your new home. Plantation shutters on all windows provide style while keeping the space energy efficient to save on utility bills and leave more money in your pocket for the things that matter most! Enjoy some fun in the sun with the large patio in the fully landscaped backyard partially covered for premium comfort all year long. Don’t miss your chance to call this beautifully updated rental your new home sweet home, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3496 N Casper Dr have any available units?
3496 N Casper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 3496 N Casper Dr have?
Some of 3496 N Casper Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3496 N Casper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3496 N Casper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3496 N Casper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3496 N Casper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3496 N Casper Dr offer parking?
No, 3496 N Casper Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3496 N Casper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3496 N Casper Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3496 N Casper Dr have a pool?
No, 3496 N Casper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3496 N Casper Dr have accessible units?
No, 3496 N Casper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3496 N Casper Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3496 N Casper Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3496 N Casper Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3496 N Casper Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College