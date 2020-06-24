3496 N Casper Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Active adult rental with fresh paint, brand new flooring, and ready for immediate move in! This stunning rental home in the premier 55+ Pebble Creek community is everything you’ve been searching for and so much more. Easy to clean laminate wood flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout perfectly complements your unique taste so you can move in and immediately start enjoying your new home. Plantation shutters on all windows provide style while keeping the space energy efficient to save on utility bills and leave more money in your pocket for the things that matter most! Enjoy some fun in the sun with the large patio in the fully landscaped backyard partially covered for premium comfort all year long. Don’t miss your chance to call this beautifully updated rental your new home sweet home, schedule a showing today!