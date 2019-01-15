3411 N 146th Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fire pit internet access

Oakmont w/Heated Pool - - Solar home located in Eagles Nest with an East Patio. Walled yard with a heated Spool,* firepit and an outdoor fireplace. new tile flooring throughout. King Master Bed w/20" TV. Queen Bed in Guest. 25" TV in Den. Great Room w/45" TV, VCR, DVD, High Speed Internet, Golf Cart. Water filtration system throughout.



*Tenant responsible for gas utility charges exceeding $150 (for heating pool)



PebbleCreek Active Adult Community Unit 20 Lot 35



*Note the rental rate listed is for the peak season months of Jan-April. Please contact us for the off peak rates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2554495)