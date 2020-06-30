319 S 151st Ave

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Goodyear home has 3 bedrooms and a large loft. Open floor-plan with living and family rooms, & an island in kitchen. Master suite features a private bath with double sinks, walk-in closet & separate tub/shower. Ready for immediate move in! Pets considered with owner's prior approval and pet deposits.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.