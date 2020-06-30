All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
319 S 151st Ave
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:44 AM

319 S 151st Ave

319 South 151st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

319 South 151st Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Goodyear home has 3 bedrooms and a large loft. Open floor-plan with living and family rooms, & an island in kitchen. Master suite features a private bath with double sinks, walk-in closet & separate tub/shower. Ready for immediate move in! Pets considered with owner's prior approval and pet deposits.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 S 151st Ave have any available units?
319 S 151st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 319 S 151st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
319 S 151st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 S 151st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 S 151st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 319 S 151st Ave offer parking?
No, 319 S 151st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 319 S 151st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 S 151st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 S 151st Ave have a pool?
No, 319 S 151st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 319 S 151st Ave have accessible units?
No, 319 S 151st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 319 S 151st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 S 151st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 S 151st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 S 151st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

