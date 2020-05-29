31 N 163rd Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pet friendly

Upgrades galore! Solar! Excellent Goodyear location! - This SOLAR home has has too many upgrades to list! Enjoy the benefits of lower cost living with SOLAR, an incredible backyard, and a location close to shopping and I-10. The backyard is amazing with covered areas and a firepit! The 3 bedroom, 2 bath open layout is perfect for every day living or entertaining; granite kitchen counters, beautiful oak cabinetry and SS appliances accent the island, buffet bar and a dream walk in pantry. A gas fireplace warms the family room and there's an additional living room as well! Family room includes an 80" high end TV that's already mounted and ready for your programming choice!! Monthly landscape service is included as well. $2000 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5315196)