31 N 163rd Dr
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

31 N 163rd Dr

31 North 163rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31 North 163rd Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pet friendly
Upgrades galore! Solar! Excellent Goodyear location! - This SOLAR home has has too many upgrades to list! Enjoy the benefits of lower cost living with SOLAR, an incredible backyard, and a location close to shopping and I-10. The backyard is amazing with covered areas and a firepit! The 3 bedroom, 2 bath open layout is perfect for every day living or entertaining; granite kitchen counters, beautiful oak cabinetry and SS appliances accent the island, buffet bar and a dream walk in pantry. A gas fireplace warms the family room and there's an additional living room as well! Family room includes an 80" high end TV that's already mounted and ready for your programming choice!! Monthly landscape service is included as well. $2000 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5315196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

