All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 2532 North 149th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
2532 North 149th Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:40 AM

2532 North 149th Lane

2532 North 149th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2532 North 149th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
key fob access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Warming: Desert River Realty is the only company to represent the owner of the house. Please contact us to verify the owner's information. Tel: 602-380-7880

Move-in-ready home! Located in Rio Paseo, this New Home features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen Counter top, 42'' Upper Kitchen Cabinets, Raised 34 1/2'' Vanities at all Baths, Walk-In Shower at Master Bath with Cultured Marble Surrounds, Separate Sinks at Master Bath, Cultured Marble Vanity Tops at Secondary Baths, Ceiling Fan Pre-wire at Great Room & Bedrms, Tankless Water Heater, Soft Water Loop Pre-plumbed, Electric Garage Door Opener w/2 Remotes, Keyless Entry at Garage, 3'' x 36'' Random Wood Staggered Tile & Upgraded Carpet, Text Only. No pet and No section 8
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 North 149th Lane have any available units?
2532 North 149th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2532 North 149th Lane have?
Some of 2532 North 149th Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 North 149th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2532 North 149th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 North 149th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2532 North 149th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2532 North 149th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2532 North 149th Lane does offer parking.
Does 2532 North 149th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 North 149th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 North 149th Lane have a pool?
No, 2532 North 149th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2532 North 149th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2532 North 149th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 North 149th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 North 149th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 North 149th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 North 149th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College