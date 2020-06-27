All apartments in Goodyear
2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW

2531 S 156th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2531 S 156th Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See Rental Home ~ 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathrooms in Goodyear, AZ - Contact leasing agent Russ Runyan. Call or text 480-489-5450

This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home offers an open spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the entry and living room with an adjacent dining room. The living room has a beautiful fireplace, ceiling fan, and a long plant shelf above the beautiful arched openings into the kitchen and dining room. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets for great storage. The kitchen, dining area, and bathrooms have new wood look flooring which will help with clean up and maintenance. The spacious Master Bath has a separate shower and tub, a double sink vanity the large walk-in closet off the bathroom. The large backyard with covered patio will be great for entertaining friends and family. This home is a must see. Please view the home before applying.

Contact leasing agent Russ Runyan. Call or text 480-489-5450.

(RLNE2527448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW have any available units?
2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW have?
Some of 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW currently offering any rent specials?
2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW is pet friendly.
Does 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW offer parking?
No, 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW does not offer parking.
Does 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW have a pool?
No, 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW does not have a pool.
Does 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW have accessible units?
No, 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW does not have units with air conditioning.
