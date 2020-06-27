2531 S 156th Ave IC/NO DRAW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Must See Rental Home ~ 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathrooms in Goodyear, AZ - Contact leasing agent Russ Runyan. Call or text 480-489-5450



This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home offers an open spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the entry and living room with an adjacent dining room. The living room has a beautiful fireplace, ceiling fan, and a long plant shelf above the beautiful arched openings into the kitchen and dining room. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets for great storage. The kitchen, dining area, and bathrooms have new wood look flooring which will help with clean up and maintenance. The spacious Master Bath has a separate shower and tub, a double sink vanity the large walk-in closet off the bathroom. The large backyard with covered patio will be great for entertaining friends and family. This home is a must see. Please view the home before applying.



