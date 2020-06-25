2504 149th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities green community parking garage

Awesome opportunity to live in a brand new premium development within the fabulous Rio Paseo community in Goodyear, Arizona! This house was newly built in 2018! Live comfortably and luxuriously in a lovely home!



Available for viewing with appointment! Current tenants will move out at the end of June and have nothing but good things to say about the house and community. Available for move-in on July 1, 2019. Please contact us immediately if interested.



Minimum 1-year lease

per month

deposit which includes cleaning fee

No pets, no smoking



Tenant is responsible for Electricity, water and garbage.



- 3 bedrooms

- 2.5 bath

- GE Appliances - including washer and dryer!

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- 2 Story

- 2-car garage

- Nearby schools are rated 9/10!



Highlighted Included Features:

LEED Certified Homes

Granite Slab Kitchen Countertops

Tankless Water Heater

18 Ceramic Tile