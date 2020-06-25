2504 149th Lane

Amenities
Awesome opportunity to live in a brand new premium development within the fabulous Rio Paseo community in Goodyear, Arizona! This house was newly built in 2018! Live comfortably and luxuriously in a lovely home!
Available for viewing with appointment! Current tenants will move out at the end of June and have nothing but good things to say about the house and community. Available for move-in on July 1, 2019. Please contact us immediately if interested.
Minimum 1-year lease
per month
deposit which includes cleaning fee
No pets, no smoking
Tenant is responsible for Electricity, water and garbage.
- 3 bedrooms
- 2.5 bath
- GE Appliances - including washer and dryer!
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- 2 Story
- 2-car garage
- Nearby schools are rated 9/10!
Highlighted Included Features:
LEED Certified Homes
Granite Slab Kitchen Countertops
Tankless Water Heater
18 Ceramic Tile