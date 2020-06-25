All apartments in Goodyear
2504 149th Lane

2504 North 149th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2504 North 149th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
green community
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
green community
parking
garage
Awesome opportunity to live in a brand new premium development within the fabulous Rio Paseo community in Goodyear, Arizona! This house was newly built in 2018! Live comfortably and luxuriously in a lovely home!

Available for viewing with appointment! Current tenants will move out at the end of June and have nothing but good things to say about the house and community. Available for move-in on July 1, 2019. Please contact us immediately if interested.

Minimum 1-year lease
per month
deposit which includes cleaning fee
No pets, no smoking

Tenant is responsible for Electricity, water and garbage.

- 3 bedrooms
- 2.5 bath
- GE Appliances - including washer and dryer!
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- 2 Story
- 2-car garage
- Nearby schools are rated 9/10!

Highlighted Included Features:
LEED Certified Homes
Granite Slab Kitchen Countertops
Tankless Water Heater
18 Ceramic Tile

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 149th Lane have any available units?
2504 149th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2504 149th Lane have?
Some of 2504 149th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 149th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2504 149th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 149th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2504 149th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2504 149th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2504 149th Lane offers parking.
Does 2504 149th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 149th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 149th Lane have a pool?
No, 2504 149th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2504 149th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2504 149th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 149th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 149th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 149th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 149th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
