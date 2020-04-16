2430 N 142ND Drive

Amenities

NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley. Courtyard entry. Beautiful Tile Floors thru-out, except for Bdrms 12' ceilings. Upgraded Kitchen & Cabinets. Granite countertops. Kitchen Island. Huge master suite w/walk in closet, dual vanities, soaking tub & walk in shower. Split Floorplan w/a Guest bdrm, full bath & spacious den. Private backyard w/golf course & mountain views. Located on Palm Valley golf course & within walking distance to Palm V Rec Cntr, which the tenant can use. Close to restaurants & shopping!