Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

2430 N 142ND Drive

2430 North 142nd Drive · (602) 942-4200
Location

2430 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2055 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley. Courtyard entry. Beautiful Tile Floors thru-out, except for Bdrms 12' ceilings. Upgraded Kitchen & Cabinets. Granite countertops. Kitchen Island. Huge master suite w/walk in closet, dual vanities, soaking tub & walk in shower. Split Floorplan w/a Guest bdrm, full bath & spacious den. Private backyard w/golf course & mountain views. Located on Palm Valley golf course & within walking distance to Palm V Rec Cntr, which the tenant can use. Close to restaurants & shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 N 142ND Drive have any available units?
2430 N 142ND Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2430 N 142ND Drive have?
Some of 2430 N 142ND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 N 142ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2430 N 142ND Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 N 142ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2430 N 142ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2430 N 142ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2430 N 142ND Drive does offer parking.
Does 2430 N 142ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 N 142ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 N 142ND Drive have a pool?
No, 2430 N 142ND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2430 N 142ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 2430 N 142ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 N 142ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 N 142ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 N 142ND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2430 N 142ND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
