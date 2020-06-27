All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 2394 N 142ND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
2394 N 142ND Avenue
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:18 PM

2394 N 142ND Avenue

2394 North 142nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2394 North 142nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Palm Valley home with Casita in Gated Community surrounded by Palm Valley West golf course. Enjoy the convenience of the community pool and tennis courts at the Palm Valley Community Center nearby. This home has a courtyard entrance and the private backyard has a large covered balcony that overlooks the common area. Inside the main home the great room has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, granite counters, gas stove and S/S built in oven. There is also a spacious formal dining room and large eat-in kitchen area. Upstairs the 3 bedrooms all have walk-in closets and walk-out balconies. The master bathroom has a jetted tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and a refrigerator. There is a jack-n-jill bathroom between the secondary bedrooms. Enter the first floor Casita through separate entrance off the courtyard. Casita includes bedroom and full bathroom which is perfect for extended family and guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2394 N 142ND Avenue have any available units?
2394 N 142ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2394 N 142ND Avenue have?
Some of 2394 N 142ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2394 N 142ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2394 N 142ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2394 N 142ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2394 N 142ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2394 N 142ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2394 N 142ND Avenue offers parking.
Does 2394 N 142ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2394 N 142ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2394 N 142ND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2394 N 142ND Avenue has a pool.
Does 2394 N 142ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2394 N 142ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2394 N 142ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2394 N 142ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2394 N 142ND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2394 N 142ND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College