2394 N 142ND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Great Palm Valley home with Casita in Gated Community surrounded by Palm Valley West golf course. Enjoy the convenience of the community pool and tennis courts at the Palm Valley Community Center nearby. This home has a courtyard entrance and the private backyard has a large covered balcony that overlooks the common area. Inside the main home the great room has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, granite counters, gas stove and S/S built in oven. There is also a spacious formal dining room and large eat-in kitchen area. Upstairs the 3 bedrooms all have walk-in closets and walk-out balconies. The master bathroom has a jetted tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and a refrigerator. There is a jack-n-jill bathroom between the secondary bedrooms. Enter the first floor Casita through separate entrance off the courtyard. Casita includes bedroom and full bathroom which is perfect for extended family and guests.