Goodyear, AZ
2060 S 155th Ln
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:43 AM

2060 S 155th Ln

2060 South 155th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2060 South 155th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GOODYEAR: This beautiful open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms plus large den & 2 baths along with 2 car garage and large back yard. It's located in a quiet neighborhood off Estrella Parkway-close to everything. It also has all appliances and tile throughout. There's a double gate and a community pool. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 S 155th Ln have any available units?
2060 S 155th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2060 S 155th Ln have?
Some of 2060 S 155th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 S 155th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2060 S 155th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 S 155th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 S 155th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2060 S 155th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2060 S 155th Ln offers parking.
Does 2060 S 155th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2060 S 155th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 S 155th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2060 S 155th Ln has a pool.
Does 2060 S 155th Ln have accessible units?
No, 2060 S 155th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 S 155th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2060 S 155th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2060 S 155th Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2060 S 155th Ln has units with air conditioning.
