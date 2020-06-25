2060 S 155th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GOODYEAR: This beautiful open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms plus large den & 2 baths along with 2 car garage and large back yard. It's located in a quiet neighborhood off Estrella Parkway-close to everything. It also has all appliances and tile throughout. There's a double gate and a community pool. Must see!