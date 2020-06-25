2060 S 155th Ln

2060 South 155th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Estrella Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
GOODYEAR: This beautiful open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms plus large den & 2 baths along with 2 car garage and large back yard. It's located in a quiet neighborhood off Estrella Parkway-close to everything. It also has all appliances and tile throughout. There's a double gate and a community pool. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
