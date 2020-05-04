1938 S 172nd Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GOODYEAR *** - *** AVAILABLE 07/10 ***



****NO PETS****



This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1446 square feet and is located at Cotton Flower in Goodyear. The interior features a great room with an entertainment niche, kitchen with a pantry & breakfast bar, master suite with a separate exit to back yard & a walk-in closet and double sinks in the master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car with opener, north/south exposure, covered patio, RV gate and desert landscaping in front & back yards. This community also has greenbelts and play areas.



Cross Streets: Yuma Rd/Cotton Ln

Directions: West on Yuma Rd, South on 173rd Ave, East on Durango St which turns into 172nd Ave



(RLNE2350884)