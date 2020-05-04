All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1938 S 172nd Ave

1938 South 172nd Avenue · (623) 889-7727
Location

1938 South 172nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1938 S 172nd Ave · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GOODYEAR *** - *** AVAILABLE 07/10 ***

****NO PETS****

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1446 square feet and is located at Cotton Flower in Goodyear. The interior features a great room with an entertainment niche, kitchen with a pantry & breakfast bar, master suite with a separate exit to back yard & a walk-in closet and double sinks in the master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car with opener, north/south exposure, covered patio, RV gate and desert landscaping in front & back yards. This community also has greenbelts and play areas.

Cross Streets: Yuma Rd/Cotton Ln
Directions: West on Yuma Rd, South on 173rd Ave, East on Durango St which turns into 172nd Ave

(RLNE2350884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 S 172nd Ave have any available units?
1938 S 172nd Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1938 S 172nd Ave have?
Some of 1938 S 172nd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 S 172nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1938 S 172nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 S 172nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1938 S 172nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1938 S 172nd Ave offer parking?
No, 1938 S 172nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1938 S 172nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 S 172nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 S 172nd Ave have a pool?
No, 1938 S 172nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1938 S 172nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1938 S 172nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 S 172nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 S 172nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 S 172nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 S 172nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
