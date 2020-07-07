All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

18525 W PASEO Way

18525 West Paseo Way · No Longer Available
Location

18525 West Paseo Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short Term rental only! Only available until 9/30/20. 3 Bedroom Plus Den, Single Story home in Beautiful Estrella Mtn. 2 Bathrooms. On a view Lot with no neighbors behind the property. 2 Car garage. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, Granite countertops. Kitchen Island. Master Bath has separate Tub & Shower, double Sinks and a Walk-in Closet. This a short term rental only, but the tenant can use the Estrella Rec Center if they pay the one time fee of $100 per family.Refrigerator conveys As-Is, as the owner will not maintain it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18525 W PASEO Way have any available units?
18525 W PASEO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18525 W PASEO Way have?
Some of 18525 W PASEO Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18525 W PASEO Way currently offering any rent specials?
18525 W PASEO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18525 W PASEO Way pet-friendly?
No, 18525 W PASEO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18525 W PASEO Way offer parking?
Yes, 18525 W PASEO Way offers parking.
Does 18525 W PASEO Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18525 W PASEO Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18525 W PASEO Way have a pool?
No, 18525 W PASEO Way does not have a pool.
Does 18525 W PASEO Way have accessible units?
No, 18525 W PASEO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18525 W PASEO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18525 W PASEO Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18525 W PASEO Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18525 W PASEO Way does not have units with air conditioning.

