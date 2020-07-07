18525 W PASEO Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Short Term rental only! Only available until 9/30/20. 3 Bedroom Plus Den, Single Story home in Beautiful Estrella Mtn. 2 Bathrooms. On a view Lot with no neighbors behind the property. 2 Car garage. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, Granite countertops. Kitchen Island. Master Bath has separate Tub & Shower, double Sinks and a Walk-in Closet. This a short term rental only, but the tenant can use the Estrella Rec Center if they pay the one time fee of $100 per family.Refrigerator conveys As-Is, as the owner will not maintain it.