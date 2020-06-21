All apartments in Goodyear
18514 W Getty Dr

18514 West Getty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18514 West Getty Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in NEW subdivision Las Brisas in Goodyear - Gorgeous tile in this like new home (barely a year old) in Goodyear. This home has a tandem garage with 3 spaces, water softener, RO, and 3 full baths. Kitchen with island, SS appliances, and a gas range. Three full baths, custom shower in the master, and a den are included as well! Barely ever lived in! $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 admin fee per mth. No cats, owner MIGHT accept one small dog. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3914266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18514 W Getty Dr have any available units?
18514 W Getty Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 18514 W Getty Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18514 W Getty Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18514 W Getty Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18514 W Getty Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18514 W Getty Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18514 W Getty Dr does offer parking.
Does 18514 W Getty Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18514 W Getty Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18514 W Getty Dr have a pool?
No, 18514 W Getty Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18514 W Getty Dr have accessible units?
No, 18514 W Getty Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18514 W Getty Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18514 W Getty Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18514 W Getty Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18514 W Getty Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
