18514 W Getty Dr

Gorgeous home in NEW subdivision Las Brisas in Goodyear - Gorgeous tile in this like new home (barely a year old) in Goodyear. This home has a tandem garage with 3 spaces, water softener, RO, and 3 full baths. Kitchen with island, SS appliances, and a gas range. Three full baths, custom shower in the master, and a den are included as well! Barely ever lived in! $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 admin fee per mth. No cats, owner MIGHT accept one small dog. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.



