All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
18267 W THUNDERHILL Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

18267 W THUNDERHILL Place

18267 West Thunderhill Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18267 West Thunderhill Place, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Come call this nearly new home yours! Built less than 2 years ago, this energy efficient great room plan features all kinds of upgrades and beautiful finishes including gorgeous tile floors throughout with premium carpeting in the bedrooms, tray ceilings, lots of recessed lighting, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances granite counters, lighted ceiling fans, beautiful kitchen with granite counters, mosaic backsplash, gas cook top with custom vent hood, white shaker cabinets and more! Master bedroom and bath are to die for! Two additional bedrooms on a separate wing and private den/office plus separate laundry room give you the space you need. Great neighborhood of with large yards and you can enjoy all the amazing amenities Estrella has to offer. From multiple resort-see more style pools to lakes, parks and even a yacht club, the possibilities are endless. Hit the links on the gorgeous Jack Nicklaus designed championship golf course. Explore 20+ miles of paths & hiking trails. Enjoy fishing, boating and other water sports. Head to the 29,000 square foot Village Center for social events and access to the fitness center, caf��, library, and an abundance of fun classes & clubs to keep you busy. If you can dream it, you can do it! And a full-time activities director makes sure your calendar is jam packed with fun in the sun. Close to Shopping, Dining & Entertainment and located just outside of Phoenix, CantaMia at Estrella offers residents the perfect blend of quiet tranquility with easy access to the best of the big city. From upscale shopping to quaint boutiques, countless restaurants to try and world-class entertainment facilities, it's all within a short drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place have any available units?
18267 W THUNDERHILL Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place have?
Some of 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place currently offering any rent specials?
18267 W THUNDERHILL Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place pet-friendly?
No, 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place offer parking?
Yes, 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place does offer parking.
Does 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place have a pool?
Yes, 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place has a pool.
Does 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place have accessible units?
No, 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18267 W THUNDERHILL Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College