18267 W THUNDERHILL Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Come call this nearly new home yours! Built less than 2 years ago, this energy efficient great room plan features all kinds of upgrades and beautiful finishes including gorgeous tile floors throughout with premium carpeting in the bedrooms, tray ceilings, lots of recessed lighting, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances granite counters, lighted ceiling fans, beautiful kitchen with granite counters, mosaic backsplash, gas cook top with custom vent hood, white shaker cabinets and more! Master bedroom and bath are to die for! Two additional bedrooms on a separate wing and private den/office plus separate laundry room give you the space you need. Great neighborhood of with large yards and you can enjoy all the amazing amenities Estrella has to offer. From multiple resort-see more style pools to lakes, parks and even a yacht club, the possibilities are endless. Hit the links on the gorgeous Jack Nicklaus designed championship golf course. Explore 20+ miles of paths & hiking trails. Enjoy fishing, boating and other water sports. Head to the 29,000 square foot Village Center for social events and access to the fitness center, caf��, library, and an abundance of fun classes & clubs to keep you busy. If you can dream it, you can do it! And a full-time activities director makes sure your calendar is jam packed with fun in the sun. Close to Shopping, Dining & Entertainment and located just outside of Phoenix, CantaMia at Estrella offers residents the perfect blend of quiet tranquility with easy access to the best of the big city. From upscale shopping to quaint boutiques, countless restaurants to try and world-class entertainment facilities, it's all within a short drive.