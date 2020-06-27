All apartments in Goodyear
17583 W HADLEY Street

17583 West Hadley Street · No Longer Available
Location

17583 West Hadley Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Brand new home ready for you to enjoy! Dream kitchen with granite counter tops, drop down stainless steel sink, new appliances and large walk in pantry. Master bedroom has two walk in closets. Spacious 9 foot ceilings & beautiful 18'' tile. Community pool, fitness center, walking paths, play grounds and sport courts this is a great community. This property is close to all the shopping and retail stores you need such as Target, Chase Bank, Dominoes Pizza, & Starbucks for that morning coffee run. Minutes from I-10 freeway and access to the rest of the valley of the sun and all it has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17583 W HADLEY Street have any available units?
17583 W HADLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17583 W HADLEY Street have?
Some of 17583 W HADLEY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17583 W HADLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
17583 W HADLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17583 W HADLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 17583 W HADLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17583 W HADLEY Street offer parking?
No, 17583 W HADLEY Street does not offer parking.
Does 17583 W HADLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17583 W HADLEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17583 W HADLEY Street have a pool?
Yes, 17583 W HADLEY Street has a pool.
Does 17583 W HADLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 17583 W HADLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17583 W HADLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17583 W HADLEY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17583 W HADLEY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17583 W HADLEY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
