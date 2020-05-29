17449 W MOHAVE Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Four bedroom, two bath w/ office. New 2'' faux wood blinds thruout. Vaulted great room with formal dining area. Office/playroom off the large entryway. Bright, open kitchen w/ island, range, microwave, dishwasher and eating area. Split master bedroom with large bath features tub, shower, walk in closet, and separate toilet room. Three other bedrooms share a hall bath. Inside laundry room. Large covered patio with landscaped backyard. Two car garage. Clean and ready for move in! Call today!