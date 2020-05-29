All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

17449 W MOHAVE Street

17449 West Mohave Street · No Longer Available
Location

17449 West Mohave Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Four bedroom, two bath w/ office. New 2'' faux wood blinds thruout. Vaulted great room with formal dining area. Office/playroom off the large entryway. Bright, open kitchen w/ island, range, microwave, dishwasher and eating area. Split master bedroom with large bath features tub, shower, walk in closet, and separate toilet room. Three other bedrooms share a hall bath. Inside laundry room. Large covered patio with landscaped backyard. Two car garage. Clean and ready for move in! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17449 W MOHAVE Street have any available units?
17449 W MOHAVE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17449 W MOHAVE Street have?
Some of 17449 W MOHAVE Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17449 W MOHAVE Street currently offering any rent specials?
17449 W MOHAVE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17449 W MOHAVE Street pet-friendly?
No, 17449 W MOHAVE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17449 W MOHAVE Street offer parking?
Yes, 17449 W MOHAVE Street offers parking.
Does 17449 W MOHAVE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17449 W MOHAVE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17449 W MOHAVE Street have a pool?
No, 17449 W MOHAVE Street does not have a pool.
Does 17449 W MOHAVE Street have accessible units?
No, 17449 W MOHAVE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17449 W MOHAVE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17449 W MOHAVE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17449 W MOHAVE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17449 W MOHAVE Street does not have units with air conditioning.

