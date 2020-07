Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

THIS HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE TO LEASE FULLY FURNISHED AND STOCKED WITH ALL UTILITIES PAID REQUIRES MINIMUM 6 MONTH LEASE. 2250 per month. Come see this beautiful 4bed 2bath just minutes walking distance to shopping and restaurants and freeway access. This is a quite neighborhood with no neighbors behind you as well. Pictures show the fully furnished home with 3 lcd tv's fully stocked kitchen with utensils, pots and pans, dishes and glasses.