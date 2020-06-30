All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 17008 W Shiloh Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
17008 W Shiloh Ave
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:09 AM

17008 W Shiloh Ave

17008 West Shiloh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17008 West Shiloh Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails South

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Goodyear is ready for immediate move in! Open floor-plan with separate living and family rooms, over-sized tile, recessed lighting and a large kitchen with granite counters & island. Spacious master suite with private bath featuring double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17008 W Shiloh Ave have any available units?
17008 W Shiloh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 17008 W Shiloh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17008 W Shiloh Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17008 W Shiloh Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17008 W Shiloh Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17008 W Shiloh Ave offer parking?
No, 17008 W Shiloh Ave does not offer parking.
Does 17008 W Shiloh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17008 W Shiloh Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17008 W Shiloh Ave have a pool?
No, 17008 W Shiloh Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17008 W Shiloh Ave have accessible units?
No, 17008 W Shiloh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17008 W Shiloh Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17008 W Shiloh Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17008 W Shiloh Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 17008 W Shiloh Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College