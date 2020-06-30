17008 W Shiloh Ave

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Goodyear is ready for immediate move in! Open floor-plan with separate living and family rooms, over-sized tile, recessed lighting and a large kitchen with granite counters & island. Spacious master suite with private bath featuring double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.