16760 W Watkins St

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This stunning Goodyear home features a beautiful open floor plan with lots of natural light coming through. The eat-in kitchen boasts tons of open space with granite counters, custom backsplash, all stainless steel appliances, gas range, large walk-in pantry, and track lighting. The master suite features an attached, private bath with a soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. Beautiful desert landscaping with the perfect touch of shrubs and trees, artificial grass in the back, huge covered patio and custom horseshoe pit make this an entertainer's dream. Additional features include a 3-car tandem garage, gas water heater, whole home water softener, RV gate with concrete slab, full-size washer and dryer in a convenient laundry room with sink, ceiling fans throughout, dual sinks in the guest bath and 20" tile in main areas.



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

2.5% city rental tax

1.4% monthly admin fee

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet. Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



