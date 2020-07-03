All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

16760 W Watkins St

16760 West Watkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

16760 West Watkins Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

This stunning Goodyear home features a beautiful open floor plan with lots of natural light coming through. The eat-in kitchen boasts tons of open space with granite counters, custom backsplash, all stainless steel appliances, gas range, large walk-in pantry, and track lighting. The master suite features an attached, private bath with a soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. Beautiful desert landscaping with the perfect touch of shrubs and trees, artificial grass in the back, huge covered patio and custom horseshoe pit make this an entertainer's dream. Additional features include a 3-car tandem garage, gas water heater, whole home water softener, RV gate with concrete slab, full-size washer and dryer in a convenient laundry room with sink, ceiling fans throughout, dual sinks in the guest bath and 20" tile in main areas.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
2.5% city rental tax
1.4% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet. Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5736302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

