Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Marvelous 3 bedroom, 2 full baths with 2 car garage and great open floor plan with tile and carpet flooring. The house is very clean and ready to move into. Master bath with separate tub and shower. Large back yard and cover patio. New Ac unit installed 2016 and new water heather installed 2017. Close to schools, shopping, parks, ball field and I-10. This would be a great place to call home.