All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 16487 W Wilshire Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16487 W Wilshire Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

16487 W Wilshire Dr

16487 West Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16487 West Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Rare opportunity to lease a one of a kind premier home in Goodyear! - This home is located in the 55+ gated and guarded community of Pebble Creek. Pebble Creek has exceptional amenities including golf, tennis, biking, pools, and monthly classes are offered to keep in active and enjoying the gorgeous area this home is located in. This is an upgraded home with all of the incredible features that you would expect in a premier home. The main house has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, Casita is a fully functional living area as well with it's own bed and bath. The backyard has a fully functioning kitchen with bbq, one of a kind pool, and multiple fire pits. You have to come see this one! Must be 40+ years of age to live in this community. $2500 security deposit, $500 cleaning deposit, 2.5% Goodyear rental tax, $10 monthly admin fee. Tenant is required to provide proof of tenant insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4692221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16487 W Wilshire Dr have any available units?
16487 W Wilshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16487 W Wilshire Dr have?
Some of 16487 W Wilshire Dr's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16487 W Wilshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16487 W Wilshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16487 W Wilshire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16487 W Wilshire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16487 W Wilshire Dr offer parking?
No, 16487 W Wilshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16487 W Wilshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16487 W Wilshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16487 W Wilshire Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16487 W Wilshire Dr has a pool.
Does 16487 W Wilshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 16487 W Wilshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16487 W Wilshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16487 W Wilshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16487 W Wilshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16487 W Wilshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College