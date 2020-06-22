16487 W Wilshire Dr

Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease a one of a kind premier home in Goodyear! - This home is located in the 55+ gated and guarded community of Pebble Creek. Pebble Creek has exceptional amenities including golf, tennis, biking, pools, and monthly classes are offered to keep in active and enjoying the gorgeous area this home is located in. This is an upgraded home with all of the incredible features that you would expect in a premier home. The main house has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, Casita is a fully functional living area as well with it's own bed and bath. The backyard has a fully functioning kitchen with bbq, one of a kind pool, and multiple fire pits. You have to come see this one! Must be 40+ years of age to live in this community. $2500 security deposit, $500 cleaning deposit, 2.5% Goodyear rental tax, $10 monthly admin fee. Tenant is required to provide proof of tenant insurance.



No Pets Allowed



