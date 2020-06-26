All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

16347 W Mulberry Dr

16347 West Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16347 West Mulberry Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Age restricted 55+ Pebble Creek Community with INCREDIBLE amenities! - Owner prefers a 6 mth lease on this unfurnished home. One occupant must be at least 45 and the other 55 years of age. Gated community with exceptional amenities. RIVA Model, Great Room Plan with GOLF CART Garage and attached 3rd "in suite" Bedroom or STUDIO, plus DEN, on a LOVELY Lot! Beautifully done with upgrades throughout from the Custom Metal Front Door and Tile detail in the Foyer to the extended Garage with workspace cabinets. The Custom Integrated home theatre with Surround Sound the ET wall is specifically designed to showcase your treasures along with a large TV that's already mounted! Upgraded kitchen cabinets with pull-out shelves, Gorgeous Granite, high end Stainless Steel Appliances including a Wine Cooler and a designer Backsplash along with an island perfect for entertaining. Spacious Master suite has pocket doors to the bath as well as to an attached Studio or 3rd Bedroom. The Studio has a separate entry as well. You'll love the ENORMOUS covered back patio! Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 monthly admin fee, $1995 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, no cats, $300 pet fee. Proof of tenant insurance required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4236460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16347 W Mulberry Dr have any available units?
16347 W Mulberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16347 W Mulberry Dr have?
Some of 16347 W Mulberry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16347 W Mulberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16347 W Mulberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16347 W Mulberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16347 W Mulberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16347 W Mulberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16347 W Mulberry Dr offers parking.
Does 16347 W Mulberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16347 W Mulberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16347 W Mulberry Dr have a pool?
No, 16347 W Mulberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16347 W Mulberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 16347 W Mulberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16347 W Mulberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16347 W Mulberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16347 W Mulberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16347 W Mulberry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
