16347 W Mulberry Dr

Age restricted 55+ Pebble Creek Community with INCREDIBLE amenities! - Owner prefers a 6 mth lease on this unfurnished home. One occupant must be at least 45 and the other 55 years of age. Gated community with exceptional amenities. RIVA Model, Great Room Plan with GOLF CART Garage and attached 3rd "in suite" Bedroom or STUDIO, plus DEN, on a LOVELY Lot! Beautifully done with upgrades throughout from the Custom Metal Front Door and Tile detail in the Foyer to the extended Garage with workspace cabinets. The Custom Integrated home theatre with Surround Sound the ET wall is specifically designed to showcase your treasures along with a large TV that's already mounted! Upgraded kitchen cabinets with pull-out shelves, Gorgeous Granite, high end Stainless Steel Appliances including a Wine Cooler and a designer Backsplash along with an island perfect for entertaining. Spacious Master suite has pocket doors to the bath as well as to an attached Studio or 3rd Bedroom. The Studio has a separate entry as well. You'll love the ENORMOUS covered back patio! Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 monthly admin fee, $1995 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, no cats, $300 pet fee. Proof of tenant insurance required.



(RLNE4236460)