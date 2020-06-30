16305 W Monterey Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool media room

Immaculate Home in Tuscany Falls - Unfurnished - Barely lived in unfurnished home located in the active adult only community of PebbleCreek in Goodyear. Ideal location on a corner lot just a 2 minute walk to the Tuscany Falls clubhouse, theater, golf course, gym, pickleball and more! Neutral interior with tile floors throughout, granite counters, upgraded cabinets and appliances. Spacious laundry room with amazing storage!



Completely walled south facing back yard with soothing water feature and extended patio with pavers.



This home is available on a long term basis, furniture in the pictures not included.



PebbleCreek is Active Adult Community conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with easy access to I-10 and the 303 highway.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5617581)