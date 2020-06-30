All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

16305 W Monterey Way

16305 West Monterey Way · No Longer Available
Location

16305 West Monterey Way, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
Immaculate Home in Tuscany Falls - Unfurnished - Barely lived in unfurnished home located in the active adult only community of PebbleCreek in Goodyear. Ideal location on a corner lot just a 2 minute walk to the Tuscany Falls clubhouse, theater, golf course, gym, pickleball and more! Neutral interior with tile floors throughout, granite counters, upgraded cabinets and appliances. Spacious laundry room with amazing storage!

Completely walled south facing back yard with soothing water feature and extended patio with pavers.

This home is available on a long term basis, furniture in the pictures not included.

PebbleCreek is Active Adult Community conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with easy access to I-10 and the 303 highway.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5617581)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16305 W Monterey Way have any available units?
16305 W Monterey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16305 W Monterey Way have?
Some of 16305 W Monterey Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16305 W Monterey Way currently offering any rent specials?
16305 W Monterey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16305 W Monterey Way pet-friendly?
No, 16305 W Monterey Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16305 W Monterey Way offer parking?
No, 16305 W Monterey Way does not offer parking.
Does 16305 W Monterey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16305 W Monterey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16305 W Monterey Way have a pool?
Yes, 16305 W Monterey Way has a pool.
Does 16305 W Monterey Way have accessible units?
No, 16305 W Monterey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16305 W Monterey Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16305 W Monterey Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16305 W Monterey Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16305 W Monterey Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
