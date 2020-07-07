All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16195 W Lincoln St

16195 West Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

16195 West Lincoln Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1de942003 ----
Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Wonderful Goodyear Location Between Wildflower Parks North & South! Enjoy Ceiling Fans Throughout, Fresh 2 Tone Paint, Decorative Ledges, Extra Cabinets in Hall & Laundry Room. Cool North/South Exposure. Glass Doors in Eat-In Kitchen Lead to Lovely Covered Patio and View of Grass Backyard. Master Bath Features Oval Soaking Tub, Separate Shower w/ Frosted Glass, Double Sinks, Private Toilet Rm, Vaulted Ceilings & TWO Walk-In Closets! Inside Laundry Room w/ Full Size Washer & Dryer. All Appliances Are Included! Move-in Ready, See Today!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Fully Refundable Pet Deposit: $200 (1 max, under 25 lbs). City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16195 W Lincoln St have any available units?
16195 W Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16195 W Lincoln St have?
Some of 16195 W Lincoln St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16195 W Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
16195 W Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16195 W Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16195 W Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 16195 W Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 16195 W Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 16195 W Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16195 W Lincoln St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16195 W Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 16195 W Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 16195 W Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 16195 W Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 16195 W Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16195 W Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16195 W Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16195 W Lincoln St has units with air conditioning.

