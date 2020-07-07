16195 W Lincoln St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1de942003 ----

Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Wonderful Goodyear Location Between Wildflower Parks North & South! Enjoy Ceiling Fans Throughout, Fresh 2 Tone Paint, Decorative Ledges, Extra Cabinets in Hall & Laundry Room. Cool North/South Exposure. Glass Doors in Eat-In Kitchen Lead to Lovely Covered Patio and View of Grass Backyard. Master Bath Features Oval Soaking Tub, Separate Shower w/ Frosted Glass, Double Sinks, Private Toilet Rm, Vaulted Ceilings & TWO Walk-In Closets! Inside Laundry Room w/ Full Size Washer & Dryer. All Appliances Are Included! Move-in Ready, See Today!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Fully Refundable Pet Deposit: $200 (1 max, under 25 lbs). City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



Garage