Goodyear, AZ
16169 W MONROE Street
16169 W MONROE Street

16169 West Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

16169 West Monroe Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated, single level, 3 bed, 2 bath home! Spacious great room adjoining the kitchen with sliding door that walks out to large, covered patio and easy care grass and gravel back yard! New appliances, carpet and paint throughout! N/S exposure and great community parks nearby! W/D hook ups only, but owner willing to install upon request. Next to Wildflower North Park. Close to shopping and I-10. Sorry no pets. Don't wait, tour and apply today! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 4.5%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16169 W MONROE Street have any available units?
16169 W MONROE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16169 W MONROE Street have?
Some of 16169 W MONROE Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16169 W MONROE Street currently offering any rent specials?
16169 W MONROE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16169 W MONROE Street pet-friendly?
No, 16169 W MONROE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16169 W MONROE Street offer parking?
Yes, 16169 W MONROE Street offers parking.
Does 16169 W MONROE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16169 W MONROE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16169 W MONROE Street have a pool?
No, 16169 W MONROE Street does not have a pool.
Does 16169 W MONROE Street have accessible units?
No, 16169 W MONROE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16169 W MONROE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16169 W MONROE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16169 W MONROE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16169 W MONROE Street does not have units with air conditioning.

