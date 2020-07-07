16169 W MONROE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated, single level, 3 bed, 2 bath home! Spacious great room adjoining the kitchen with sliding door that walks out to large, covered patio and easy care grass and gravel back yard! New appliances, carpet and paint throughout! N/S exposure and great community parks nearby! W/D hook ups only, but owner willing to install upon request. Next to Wildflower North Park. Close to shopping and I-10. Sorry no pets. Don't wait, tour and apply today! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 4.5%