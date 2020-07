Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home on a quiet CUL-DE-SAC, close to Greenbelt Park and walking distance to schools. This home includes tile flooring on all the right places, 3 bedrooms, 1,266 sqft. of living space, vaulted ceilings, master bathroom with separate tube and shower, large back covered patio with all day shade, master bedroom with French doors to covered patio, a shed for extra storage, 2 Car Garage, plus a washer, dryer and refrigerator. A MUST SEE!!!