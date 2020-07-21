All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 16110 W MARICOPA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16110 W MARICOPA Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:45 AM

16110 W MARICOPA Street

16110 Maricopa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16110 Maricopa Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome to what you've been looking for all along! This amazing home features newly laid tile & carpet, plus fresh paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings can be located in select locations, to include the kitchen & great room. Be sure to notice the dual walk-in closet in the master bedroom and the exquisite master bathroom; here you'll discover a His-n-Hers vanity with a nearby walk-in shower & garden tub. Come take a look, this could be what you've been looking for all along! 2.5% admin fee plus city taxes added to monthly rent. $300 of security deposit is a nonrefundable admin fee. Tenant to verify utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16110 W MARICOPA Street have any available units?
16110 W MARICOPA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16110 W MARICOPA Street have?
Some of 16110 W MARICOPA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16110 W MARICOPA Street currently offering any rent specials?
16110 W MARICOPA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16110 W MARICOPA Street pet-friendly?
No, 16110 W MARICOPA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16110 W MARICOPA Street offer parking?
No, 16110 W MARICOPA Street does not offer parking.
Does 16110 W MARICOPA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16110 W MARICOPA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16110 W MARICOPA Street have a pool?
No, 16110 W MARICOPA Street does not have a pool.
Does 16110 W MARICOPA Street have accessible units?
No, 16110 W MARICOPA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16110 W MARICOPA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16110 W MARICOPA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16110 W MARICOPA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16110 W MARICOPA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGoodyear 2 Bedroom Apartments
Goodyear Apartments with BalconiesGoodyear Apartments with Pools
Goodyear Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College