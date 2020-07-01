All apartments in Goodyear
16090 W Sherman St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:37 AM

16090 W Sherman St

16090 West Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

16090 West Sherman Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
16090 W SHERMAN ST Goodyear, AZ 85338,

Subdivision: WILDFLOWER RANCH,

Year Built: 1997,

Roomy 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home with an additional point of access for guests and or potential live in quarters. (No closet). Nice corner lot with an extended outdoor patio / fire pit / BBQ & bar (unfinished). Lots of parks, playgrounds & walking trails within this desirable community. Great pool!

Cross Streets: ESTRELLA BLVD & YUMA Directions: West to Wildflower Dr. North to first right, then left on shooting star. North to Sherman. Home is on the North East corner. 16090 W Sherman St.

Lessee to verify all information.
Contact Dan Manley 623-512-2525

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16090 W Sherman St have any available units?
16090 W Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16090 W Sherman St have?
Some of 16090 W Sherman St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16090 W Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
16090 W Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16090 W Sherman St pet-friendly?
No, 16090 W Sherman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16090 W Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 16090 W Sherman St offers parking.
Does 16090 W Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16090 W Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16090 W Sherman St have a pool?
Yes, 16090 W Sherman St has a pool.
Does 16090 W Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 16090 W Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 16090 W Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16090 W Sherman St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16090 W Sherman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16090 W Sherman St does not have units with air conditioning.
