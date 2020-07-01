Amenities
16090 W SHERMAN ST Goodyear, AZ 85338,
Subdivision: WILDFLOWER RANCH,
Year Built: 1997,
Roomy 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home with an additional point of access for guests and or potential live in quarters. (No closet). Nice corner lot with an extended outdoor patio / fire pit / BBQ & bar (unfinished). Lots of parks, playgrounds & walking trails within this desirable community. Great pool!
Cross Streets: ESTRELLA BLVD & YUMA Directions: West to Wildflower Dr. North to first right, then left on shooting star. North to Sherman. Home is on the North East corner. 16090 W Sherman St.
Lessee to verify all information.
Contact Dan Manley 623-512-2525