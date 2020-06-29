All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

15999 W. Larkspur Dr.

15999 West Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15999 West Larkspur Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in this Goodyear home is the perfect fit for a budget conscious family! Kitchen comes with breakfast nook, large family room, master bedroom has private bath, two guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom. Backyard is fully fenced and has low maintenance yard. Two car garage. Close to Goodyear Ballpark and schools, near shopping. Pets ok with applicable pet deposits.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. have any available units?
15999 W. Larkspur Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15999 W. Larkspur Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. offers parking.
Does 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. have a pool?
No, 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15999 W. Larkspur Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
