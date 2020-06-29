15999 W. Larkspur Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready for immediate move in this Goodyear home is the perfect fit for a budget conscious family! Kitchen comes with breakfast nook, large family room, master bedroom has private bath, two guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom. Backyard is fully fenced and has low maintenance yard. Two car garage. Close to Goodyear Ballpark and schools, near shopping. Pets ok with applicable pet deposits.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.